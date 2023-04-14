What this Chesterfield woman plans to say to the man accused of brutally killing her daughter and grandkids

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All around Shovonne Quaye's Chesterfield home are bittersweet memories.

“I miss them, man. I miss them so much."

Keeping their memories around her home is her way of keeping her oldest daughter, Kiera, and her two grandchildren close.

“Kiera wanted to take care of everybody. She wanted to fix world,” Shovonne said.

She spends a lot of time looking at cellphone videos and remembering the good times with her grandbabies, Brayden and Kori.

Shovonne’s daughter Kiera was a graduate of L.C. Bird High School. She was living outside Killeen, Texas after serving our country for four years at Fort Hood Army Base.

After leaving the military, Kiera stayed in Texas with her husband, Bryan Richardson, and their two, young children.

WTVR Shovonne and Kiera

“12-12-20. I'll never forget it,” Shovonne said, remembering that horrific day.

Kiera's brother and police found her and her two children brutally stabbed to death inside their home.

Police said they found Kiera's husband lying on the bed, covered in blood with the bodies of his wife and children near him. Their pet dog had also been killed.

Bryan was arrested and charged with the gruesome murders.

WTVR Shovonne with Kori and Brayden

“Just to walk into their house in Texas where she lived, where they lived and see the devastation it was like a horror movie," described Shovonne. "There is no worse pain than to feel the loss of a child. Not even just your child, your grandkids. I would be gone from this world if it weren't for my kids, the love of people on my job, people in the community, I would be gone from this world. That's how much I loved my children."

Shovonne said she later learned there was mental illness and a history of domestic abuse.

“A lot of stuff I didn't know was going on,” she said.

Bryan Richardson is expected to plead guilty and be sentenced next week in Texas.

WTVR Kori and Brayden

“I got to see him. I got to see him. He needs to hear what he took from us,” Shovonne said.

She said she'll play cellphone videos of happier times with Kiera and the children during sentencing, showing him what she has lost. Shovonne also plans to tell him just what he took from their family.

She's been writing down what she'll say in court, but it's been hard. Shovonne read part of her statement to CBS 6.

“Bryan Richardson, you single-handedly changed my life. Kiera said 'I'll call you when they wake from their nap.' That call never came,” Shovonne said, remembering her last conversation with her daughter.

She knows deep down sentencing day will be tough, and admits it won't bring any closure.

“Without them physically standing here with me. It will never be closure for me,” Shovonne said.

Kiera and her two children are buried together in Chesterfield. Her family has set up aGoFundMe to help with travel expenses to Texas.

WTVR Shovonne Quaye