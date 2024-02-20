Watch Now
Lynchburg’s Texas Inn strikes deal to take over Museum District restaurant building

BizSense
Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- An old-timey diner from Lynchburg is touching down in the Devil’s Triangle.

The Texas Inn, owned by Richmond advertising executive Dave Saunders, is set to take over the Izzy’s Kitchen building at 2901 Park Ave.

Izzy’s opened in the building in 2019 as a spinoff of former Fan sandwich spot Uptown Market & Deli. Behind Izzy’s was Uptown co-owner Joe Carter, who named the new restaurant for his daughter.

Four years later, Carter has struck a deal to sell Izzy’s equipment to Saunders, who’s planning to convert the building into Texas Inn’s first Richmond outpost.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

