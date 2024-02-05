Virginia ad man bringing Lynchburg’s Texas Inn diner to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five years after reluctantly leaping into the restaurant business, a local ad man has his Lynchburg diner chain on the move to Richmond.

Madison+Main founder David Saunders is preparing to open an outpost of the Texas Inn at an undisclosed location in the city of Richmond.

The 88-year-old restaurant currently has two locations in Lynchburg and one in Harrisonburg, where it serves diner and American breakfast staples. Its signature item, Saunders said, is the Cheesy Western, which is a smashed cheeseburger topped with the Texas Inn’s relish and diced onions.

Saunders said he’s working on an asset purchase of an existing restaurant in the city that he’ll convert into a Texas Inn, but that he couldn’t yet disclose the location.

