Richmond closes 'structurally unsafe' bridge to Texas Beach

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Sept. 2
Posted at 8:58 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 08:58:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond has closed the pedestrian bridge that leads to the Texas Beach portion of the James River following an inspection of the bridge.

"The pedestrian bridge that leads to Texas Beach was found to be structurally unsafe for public use," a statement from the city read. "This bridge will be closed effective immediately."

The city advised visitors to use the North Bank Trail east towards downtown to access Texas Beach.

"[Texas Beach is] one of the safest access points to the James River. Calm water and shallow rapids make it perfect for swimming, wading, and even snorkeling," a description of the area on the Friends of the James River Park website read. "Along with a section of wooden boardwalk over a wetland section of trail, you’ll find many isolated sandy beaches, sunbathing rocks and shady spots to enjoy."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

