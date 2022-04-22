Texas-based sporting goods store opening in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. — A Texas-based sporting goods retailer has teed up its entry into the Richmond area at a former toy store. Academy Sports + Outdoors has leased the former Toys ‘R’ Us-Babies ‘R’ Us combo store at 11861 W. Broad St. in The Corner at Short Pump shopping center. The chain has taken over the roughly 60,000-square-foot co-anchor space, which Toys ‘R’ Us vacated amid its bankruptcy in 2018. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
