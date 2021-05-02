Driver killed in Dinwiddie rollover crash ran off road, troopers say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Dinwiddie County Friday evening.

Troopers were called to a wreck the 26000 block of Route 680 just before 5:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Nissan Sentra was heading east when it ran off the road to the left," Davenport wrote. "The vehicle came back onto the roadway, then ran off the road to the left again and overturned."

Officials said 44-year-old Tetrina J. Ayala of Prince George, Virginia, was ejected and died of her injuries at the scene.

Davenport said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.