PHOTOS: Crowd protests Elon Musk's purge of US government outside West End Tesla dealership
Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
