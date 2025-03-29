PHOTOS: Crowd protests Elon Musk's purge of US government outside West End Tesla dealership

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. — and in Henrico's West End on Saturday, March 29, 2025. WTVR

Prev 1 / Ad Next