Motorcycle driver killed in Prince George crash ran red light, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at a Prince George County intersection Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just after 3:35 p.m. after a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided with a Ford Explorer, according to Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Terry Bell Jr. of Dinwiddie County, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Grochmal said the people in the SUV were treated and released at the scene.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the motorcycle disregarded the red light at the intersection, colliding with the Explorer," Grochmal wrote. "Speed is also believed to be a contributing factor in this crash."

But officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck or has information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the department's P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.