Artist transforms lupus pain into purpose through drawing and community advocacy

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — For Terrina Williams, drawing is more than just a hobby — it's a path to healing.

Each intricate mark made on paper helps her cope with the chronic pain caused by lupus, a diagnosis that changed the course of her life.

"I try to put my pain in, and shift the energy into other things," she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect joints, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. The Lupus Foundation of America estimates the condition impacts around 1.5 million Americans, with 90% of those diagnosed being women.

Williams said she has experienced symptoms like hair loss and pain that lasts entire days at times. But both her art notepad and her faith have made the moments when her pain is at its worst easier to bear.

Despite the changes and difficulties lupus brought to her daily life, Williams says her purpose and motivation remain unchanged. She spends her days advocating, spreading awareness and creating safe spaces for others battling the disease.

"It's positively shaped my life in so many different ways, and I know, in time, it will positively shape your life too," she said. "The sky's the limit. Don't let anyone ever tell you, because you have Lupus, you cannot do A, B, C, D, you can do all things through Christ, who strengthened you."

Knowing how important early diagnosis can be, Williams carries purple ribbons to distribute while educating others about lupus, hoping research will eventually lead to a cure.

