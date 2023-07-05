'Tennis Under the Lights' returns after a brief hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. — Arthur Ashe’s nephew and the local tennis community have brought back a well-received event focused on the popular sport.

"Tennis Under the Lights" is returning to the Byrd Park tennis courts after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-night occasion made its debut back in 2019 as part of the Arthur Ashe renaming celebration.

Organizer David Harris, Ashe’s nephew, told CBS 6 that Richmond City Councilperson Katherine Jordan asked for his help with returning the event to the River City.

He invites the Richmond community of tennis players and the public to come together and build strong bonds, empower youth and encourage health and fitness.

“For me, [tennis] was a personality builder. It's something that I believe that citizens and especially as a youth can do and learn. They can apply those skills that they learned in tennis again, you can put put to use in your regular life,” Harris explained.

The next gathering is July 13 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the tennis courts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

All of the proceeds benefit junior and adult tennis development in Richmond through the Richmond Tennis Association and Metro Richmond Tennis Club.