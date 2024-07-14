Tennis Under the Lights celebrates Arthur Ashe’s 81st birthday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A birthday celebration honored tennis icon Arthur Ashe Thursday evening at Battery Park as part of the 2024 Tennis Under the Lights

Those are the same courts where Ashe honed his legendary game which led the Maggie L. Walker alum to three grand slam singles titles, and two doubles titles in his career.

Among those who spoke at the event was Ashe's nephew, David Harris Jr., and Priscilla Wright from the City of Richmond. They talked about the lessons Ashe left behind.

"We can copy the model that he left," Harris said. "Trying to figure out or collaborate and go about it in a way that everybody feels included and everybody feels like they have not been defrauded."

And to celebrate what would have been Ashe’s 81st birthday, Mayor Levar Stoney officially declared July 10 as Arthur Ashe Jr. Tennis Day in Richmond.