Tennis event honoring Arthur Ashe's legacy and 50th Wimbledon anniversary to be held at Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A special tennis event will take place at Richmond's Byrd Park on Thursday to honor tennis legend Arthur Ashe on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

The "Tennis Under the Lights" summer series kicks off Thursday evening, aiming to raise money for youth programs benefiting both the Richmond Tennis Association and the Metro Richmond Tennis Club.

The event organizer is David Harris Jr., Arthur Ashe's nephew. Like his famous uncle, Harris is passionate about making tennis accessible to everyone.

"It's definitely a sport that everybody can play, regardless of your cultural background, regardless of your nationality, regardless of your physical capabilities. Because there's wheelchair tennis, you know, it's, we're accommodating for everybody," Harris said.

Thursday's celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of Ashe's historic Wimbledon victory, adding special significance to the occasion.

"Tennis Under the Lights" will run from 5 to 9 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Battery Park but has been relocated to Byrd Park.

