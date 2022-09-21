Person killed on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- One person was killed early Wednesday morning on Temple Avenue, near Conduit Road, in Colonial Heights.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Temple Avenue struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection of Conduit Road," Colonial Heights Police spokesperson Major Rob Ruxer said. "The pedestrian died on scene."

WTVR

Police have not yet released the name of the person who was killed, but said the deceased is an adult and not a student who goes to school in that area.

"Temple Avenue from Conduit Road to Southpark Boulevard will be closed for eastbound and westbound traffic while investigators are on scene," Ruxer said.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.