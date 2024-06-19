Police crack string of Hopewell car thefts that spanned nearly a year; 6 teens arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Six young people have been arrested for a string of car thefts, burglaries and vandalism that spanned nearly a year in Hopewell.

Officers said the teens face 32 felonies and 33 misdemeanors. Those charges include grand larceny, petit larceny, vandalism, juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and trespassing.

Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said multiple search warrants led detectives to three stolen guns, stolen IDs, debit and credit cards as well as burglary tools.

The crimes took place between July 2023 and June 2024, Allen said.

"Although we have made several arrests, others are still committing acts of this nature," Allen warned. "We ask that everyone take the necessary precautions to secure their vehicles."

Police said that as of Wednesday officers have closed more than 25 car thefts. The teens are responsible for most of them, according to officials.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and the Hopewell Police Department is actively seeking additional information to aid the case," officers said.

Anyone with information about case is urged to call Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, anonymously to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or sent a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

"Your information could be crucial in helping us bring these criminals to justice," Allen said.

