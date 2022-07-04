2 teens arrested in connection to deadly quinceañera shooting

CHESTER, Va. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at a 15-year-old's birthday party in Chester Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police said the shooting left an underage boy dead inside the bathroom Cultural Center of India on Iron Bridge Parkway, where the birthday party was held.

Before officers arrived to the scene around 10:30 p.m., a Chesterfield County Sheriff's deputy who was providing security at the party had responded.

Police said the deputy confronted a person who had a handgun and shot them. That person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Based on the investigation so far, the person the deputy shot was not involved in the fatal shooting.

The two suspects that were arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting were 17 and 15 years old. They have both been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said the suspects and the victim knew each other, and they believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Both are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Police said they are still seeking additional witnesses to and videos of the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

