2 teens arrested after boy killed on playground at Virginia mobile home park

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was killed at a mobile home park in Prince George County Friday evening, authorities said.

Prince George County Police arrived to the 8000 block of Swift Street at the Pine Ridge mobile home park at 7:10 p.m. and found a teenager suffering from one gunshot wound, officials said.

WTVR

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shooting occurred on the playground at the mobile home park.

Police said Saturday that two teenagers had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

A 16-year-old from Prince George County was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm under 18 and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Je'Juan Darren White, also from Prince George, was charged with accessory after the fact, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, according to officers.

WTVR

One neighbor, who was home during the shooting, said that her husband heard gunshots.

"They started closing down the roads my husband was down there at the incident and heard the gunshots going off, kids screaming," she said. "He was across the street from the playground. Now that they have a murder down there at the playground the neighborhood and community is not going to be the same."

WTVR Prince Ridge mobile home park fatal shooting

Prince George Police told people to avoid the area of the mobile home park, but said there was no threat to the public at the time.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also report tip anonymously by using the P3tips application or by texting a tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.