HOPEWELL, Va. -- Two teenagers were found dead on the railroad tracks in Hopewell, Virginia on Friday night, according to Hopewell Police.

The teenagers, identified by police as 18-year-old Jasir Culver, of Petersburg, and 14-year-old Micah Coles, of Hopewell, had been shot.

"On Friday, June 24, 2022, around 10:27 p.m. officers responded to the area of Elm St. and Arlington Rd in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two male subjects lying on the railroad tracks suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased," Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen wrote in an email. "Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

