17-year-old hit and killed standing on I-95 after car crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was hit and killed Sunday night while standing on I-95 after a car crash, according to Virginia State Police.

According to officials, one car rear-ended another in the left lane before 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the cars, a Toyota, pulled over to the shoulder. The other, a Honda, stopped partially in the left lane.

A 17-year-old girl who was in the Honda then got out of the car, possibly to assess the damage, officials said.

A driver approaching in the left lane hit her, before veering off the road and hitting the guardrail.

The girl, who is from Crewe, Virginia, died at the scene.

Her family members were among the occupants of one of the involved vehicles and were notified at the scene, police said.

No other injuries have been reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

