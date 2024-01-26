Watch Now
Police are looking for the person who shot a teenage girl in a Petersburg neighborhood

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 12:06:42-05

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for the person who shot a teenage girl in Petersburg on Thursday night.

"Officers arrived on scene at Crater Square Apartments and located a 15-year-old female with a gunshot wound," a Petersburg Police spokesperson wrote about the 11:48 p.m. shooting. "The victim's injury was considered life threatening and she was transported to a local area hospital."

Police have not yet provided any information about the person who shot the girl.

Police have not yet provided any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

