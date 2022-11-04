Teen shot at Hopewell apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A young person was shot at an apartment complex in Hopewell Friday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The scene is unfolding at the Langston Park Apartment Complex where there is a large police presence.

"Crime tape is up between buildings," reporter Maggi Marshall said.

Neighbors told Marshal that a boy was playing football at a grassy area by the road when someone drove by and began shooting.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, according to Crime Insider sources. There has been no word on their condition.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.