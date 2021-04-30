Watch
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia teenager has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for manipulating a close friend to kill a young Richmond man, two days after she claimed the man had raped her.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Anayah Naree Daily had admitted after her conviction that she lied about a sexual assault.

Chesterfield Circuit Court, Judge David Johnson on Wednesday sentenced Daily to 60 years in prison with 25 years suspended for murder in the April 2018 shooting of 19-year-old Breland Poole.

Daily was 16 at the time of the killing. She turned 19 last week.

