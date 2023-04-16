Police seek driver hit-and-run driver after teen on bike injured near Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit a teenager on a bike and kept going near an apartment complex in eastern Henrico County Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. about a bicycle and a person lying on the side of the road near the intersection of N. Laburnum Avenue and Kings Point Drive.

First responders arrived, rendered aid and the victim, who police described as a "young teen."

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check Sunday morning.

The vehicle who hit the teen was last seen heading west on N. Laburnum Avenue toward Harvie Road, according to police.

Police have not released a description of that vehicle.

"Henrico Police reminds everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe," police wrote. "If you are involved in a crash, you must stop and account for the crash and those injured."

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information that will help investigators is urged to call Officer Marceau Henrico Police at 804-501-4800. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

