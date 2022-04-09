'Suspect fled' after teen killed in Henrico neighborhood, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager has died after he was shot in an eastern Henrico County neighborhood early Saturday, according to authorities.

Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said officers and EMS crews were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after 12:10 a.m. for a report of shooting.

"Emergency dispatchers obtained information that one person had been shot outside, and the suspect fled the area," Pecka wrote.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Pecka said.

Officers said the victim's next-of-kin has been contacted, but that his identity is being withheld because of his age.

Henrico Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, even if it is anonymously.

"This is yet another tragic incident. Working together, we can keep our community safe. Call police if you have information," Pecka said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000 or submit tips via smartphone at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.