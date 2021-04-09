Teen killed in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue in Bellemeade for a report of a person shot just after 4:45 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found a juvenile male who was suffering an apparent gunshot wound," James Mercante with Richmond Police said. "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death.

Crime Insider sources said the victim is a 15-year-old boy.

This is the latest in a spate of fatal shootings in Richmond since Easter Sunday.

In fact, five people under the age of 21 have been killed over the past five days in the River City, according to Crime Inside Jon Burkett.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.