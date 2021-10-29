Teen in custody after loaded gun found on Henrico school grounds

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teen is in custody after a gun was located at J.R. Tucker High School on Friday.

On Friday, high school administrators and school resource officers were on alert after receiving information that a student had a gun on school grounds.

Administrators were able to locate the student and remove him from class.

While interacting with the student, Henrico Police SRO called into dispatch after the student attempted to flee. The juvenile was then taken into custody without incident.

A handgun along with ammunition was located by administrators.

The teen male, whose name is being withheld because of his age, has been transported to Henrico Juvenile Detention Home. At this time, he is charged with the following.

Possession of a firearm on school grounds,

Concealed weapon,

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and

Possession of Marijuana at school.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.