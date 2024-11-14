Watch Now
Teen hit by truck in front of Henrico high school, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

A high school student is recovering after he was hit by a truck in front of his Henrico County high school Wednesday morning.
The teen was struck just before 9:30 a.m. on Airport Drive in front of Highland Springs High School.

Crime Insider sources say the teenager accidentally stepped into traffic and was hit by a work truck.

He suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

