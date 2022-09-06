Watch Now
Teen driver killed in Hanover crash

Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 06, 2022
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A teenage driver was killed Monday, September 5, along the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) in Hanover, according to sheriff's deputies. Due to their age, the driver's name was not released.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Nissan Rogue, was traveling westbound on West Patrick Henry Road when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a dirt culvert, and collided with a tree," the Hanover Sheriff's Office wrote in an email. "The driver [a licensed juvenile], and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

