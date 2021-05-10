Teen driver charged in fatal Powhatan crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A 19-year-old driver was charged with reckless driving following a fatal Sunday night crash in Powhatan County, according to Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a sedan was heading west on Route 60 when the driver slowed to make a left turn. A 2012 Ford Fusion also heading west struck the sedan from the rear. The sedan was then struck by an eastbound F150. The F150 and the sedan ran off the right side of the eastbound lane into trees. The Fusion ran off the road to the right and spun, coming to rest partially in the road," an email from a Virginia State Police spokesperson indicated.

The sedan driver died on the way to the hospital, police said. The driver's name has not yet been released.

A 14-year-old passenger suffered injuries that were considered serious, but non-life-threatening, police added.

Seven people in the F150 also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fusion driver Angelina N. Brooks, 19, of Powhatan, was charged with reckless driving. She was not hurt.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.