Teen dies shooting a music video at Virginia home

EMPORIA, Va. -- A Virginia teenager died after accidentally shooting himself in the head while making a music video, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 14-year-old boy was at a home along the 700 of Parham Street, about a mile from the Emporia Police Department, when he died Tuesday, August 8.

The teenager's name has not been released as police continue to investigate his death.

Same Home, Another Tragedy

Crime Insider Jon Burkett has learned the young man is related to a man believed to be responsible for another violent act in Emporia.

Randolph Craighhead Sr., 38, was arrested on August 5 at a motel in Hampton, Virginia.

Craighhead, police said, fled to Hampton after he killed 27-year-old Deon Hayes during an August 3 argument at the same Emporia apartment home where the teenager died making the music video.

"I went to school with him. He was a cool person. We reconnected as he worked here. He came early and did stuff that wasn't even his job description," Shakayla Smith said about Hayes whom she worked with at a restaurant. "You don't expect stuff like this in this little city, so definitely scary."

WTVR Deon Hayes

Craighhead was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Craighead and the deceased child.

Funeral services for Deon Hayes will take place Friday and Saturday in Emporia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.