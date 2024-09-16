Virginia teen charged in connection to threats that shut down Greensville County schools

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Newport News teenager is facing charges in connection to threats made on social media toward Greensville County Public School students.

Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt told CBS 6 Monday that the 13-year-old is now facing 6 counts of threatening by writing or electronic messages to kill or do harm.

The threats, posted Thursday evening, led the county to close all its public schools on Friday. Sheriff Jarratt shared that the threat was unusual compared to others his department has handled.

“We had grave concern because students were named,” Jarratt said.

The teenager will held in a juvenile detention center until a later court date.

