Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia teen charged in connection to threats that shut down Greensville County schools

Greensville County School Threats
WTVR
Greensville County School Threats
Posted

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Newport News teenager is facing charges in connection to threats made on social media toward Greensville County Public School students.

Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt told CBS 6 Monday that the 13-year-old is now facing 6 counts of threatening by writing or electronic messages to kill or do harm.

WATCH: Virginia sheriff had 'grave concern' about a social media threat in his county. Schools closed for the day.

A social media threat gave this sheriff 'grave concern,' closed schools

The threats, posted Thursday evening, led the county to close all its public schools on Friday. Sheriff Jarratt shared that the threat was unusual compared to others his department has handled.

“We had grave concern because students were named,” Jarratt said.

The teenager will held in a juvenile detention center until a later court date.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone