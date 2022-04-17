Teen arrested for murder of Highland Springs High student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager has been arrested in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old Highland Springs High School student last weekend.

Jahiem Dickerson was shot and killed just after 12:10 a.m. Saturday, April 9 on Glenwilton Drive in eastern Henrico County.

Police said in an email late Saturday that officers took a teenage boy into custody earlier in the day for his role in the homicide.

"The juvenile teen, who's identity cannot be released due to his age, has been admitted to Henrico's juvenile detention center," police said.

The teen was charged on petitions for second-degree murder, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm while underage and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

WTVR

Hundreds mourn slain Highland Springs student

A vigil for Dickerson was held outside Highland Springs High Monday evening.

The teen played on the Springer's basketball team, which won the state championship less than a month ago.

"We don't want to keep coming and doing this," Highland Springs High School principal Kenneth White said at the vigil. "You guys have so much potential."

Dickerson's father said he was his son's biggest fan.

"Now he will be my angel," he said. "I want everybody to know that Jaheim is looking down on everyone that came to support him. I appreciate everyone in my son's life, that was good to him."

Dickerson will be buried in his Highland Springs basketball uniform.

WTVR Jaida Taylor and Nyasia Barrett. Jaida points to the shot where a neighbor was killed in her grandmother's neighborhood.

Girls heard shooting that killed Henrico teen

Two cousins at a sleepover at their grandmother's house heard the shooting that killed the 16-year-old.

Jaida Taylor, 9, and Nyasia Barrett, 10, recounted what they witnessed as they watched the scene unfold in their grandmother's front yard.

Their grandmother has a doorbell camera, which showed police responding to the incident and captured a woman screaming, “that’s my son.”

“I didn’t hear no yelling or anything — just pow pow," Jaida remembered. "We looked out the window and saw a boy lying right there.”

Jaida and Nyasia said that after what happened early Saturday, they see the place where they used to play differently.

“In memory of him, I don’t want to play here no more," Nyasia said. "I want it to be in memory of him.”