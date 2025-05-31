13-year-old boy arrested after allegedly bringing AR-15 to Chesterfield bowling alley

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An alert employee at a Chesterfield County bowling alley averted a potential crisis when they discovered a 13-year-old boy carrying an AR-15 style semi-automatic weapon in a backpack over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say a group of about eight teenagers entered Uptown Alley off Brad McNeer Parkway around 8:35 p.m. last Saturday when an employee noticed something suspicious about a backpack-like bag being carried by one of the teens.

The quick-thinking staff member was able to secure the bag, which according to Crime Insider sources, contained an AR-15 style weapon along with more than $20,000 in cash.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the 13-year-old boy who was in possession of the bag containing the gun. Sources confirm the weapon was loaded.

"He's likely to face several felony charges," Miles Turner from Law Enforcement Consulting LLC said.

Turner explained that investigators will work to determine a motive, including interviewing the boy's peers.

"Definitely want to talk to his parent or guardian, whoever he resides with to see if they left the gun somewhere he could get access. Probably look into his mental health history and they'd definitely download his cell phone and laptop if he's got one," Turner said.

"As I understand it the child never brandished the weapon but was acting so odd that the people that run the place got it and called police rightly so," Turner said.

The 13-year-old was charged with underage possession of a firearm, a concealed carry violation, and more charges could be pending.

Uptown Alley sent CBS 6 the following statement:



"On May 24, one of our team members discovered an unattended backpack on our premises. Our on-site security team was immediately notified, who then contacted local law enforcement.

"Thanks to our comprehensive safety training, the team member immediately recognized a potential threat and followed our established safety protocols. No one was harmed.

"Uptown Alley maintains professional security personnel on-site during operating hours and works closely with the Chesterfield County Police Department to ensure the highest level of safety for our guests and team members. We are grateful for their rapid response and professionalism.

"Uptown Alley remained operational following the incident, with enhanced security measures in place. We remain committed to providing a safe, fun and secure environment for all to enjoy."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

