Tech 4 Troops celebrates 10th anniversary of supporting 'under-resourced veterans'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tech 4 Troops celebrated is 10th anniversary with a luau outside the nonprofit's Henrico headquarters on Saturday.

The organization helps provide military veterans in need with refurbished computers and training which can lead to job opportunities.

Tech 4 Troops was created by Marine Veteran Mark Casper to empower veterans in need and prepare them for a successful future.

"In today's world, you can't get a job... nobody accepts paper resumes anymore," Casper said. "You cannot go to school unless you have a computer. So we support under resourced veterans that are in school right now at VCU and community colleges and others because there are vets who can't afford to get it. So they hit the computer lab all the time. Well, let's help them out so they can work from home as well."

The group enables veterans to use refurbished laptops to create resumes, apply for jobs or medical appointments online.

The program also keeps "countless tons of electronic waste out of landfills."

