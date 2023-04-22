Police release images of new clue in Hopewell father's murder

HOPEWELL, VA. – Nearly three months after a father of two was killed in Hopewell, police have released images of a new clue they hope will help catch his killer.

Officers said 26-year-old Teandrey Lajohn Taylor was gunned down in the 1000 block of Langston Park on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 1:10 a.m.

Hopewell Police Light-colored SUV linked to Teandrey Taylor murder.

Investigators released surveillance photos Friday of a light-colored SUV seen in the area before the murder, which they believe is involved.

Police also released photos of Taylor, his daughter, Ryian, and his son, Kari.

Hopewell Police Teandrey Taylor, his daughter, Ryian (center), and son Kari (right.)



Investigators urged anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or send your tip via he P3tips mobile app. If the information results in an arrest, a reward of up to $1,000 may be given, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

