Five development teams submit interest for Richmond's City Center project

Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s plan to replace the Richmond Coliseum with a mixed-use development to include a convention center hotel has officially drawn interest from five development teams. The city announced Wednesday morning it had received submissions from five teams by the Dec. 20 deadline for its City Center redevelopment project. The teams are: Capstone Development LLC, City Center Gateway Partners, Lincoln Property Company, Richmond Community Development Partners and Sterling Bilder LLC. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

