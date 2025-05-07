Teachers hurt in gang related fight inside Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two teachers were injured during a gang-related fight inside a Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center classroom on Wednesday morning, according to a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) spokesperson, Melodie Martin.

"Two teachers fell while trying to break up a fight among students in a classroom. While the teachers’ injuries appeared minor, out of an abundance of caution, they were taken to an area hospital to be assessed," Martin said. "DJJ is investigating today’s altercation, which involved a small number of individuals and is suspected of being gang-related. Bon Air JCC houses a population of youth with exceptional challenges. We appreciate and do our utmost to support the faculty and staff who care for, educate, and work with these young people."

Wednesday's incident occurred one day after the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) announced it would open an investigation into the facility following a request from the Commission on Youth amid "disturbing reports" of incidents at the facility in recent months.

For several months, CBS 6 has been investigating concerning conditions of critically low staffing levels, security and safety issues and increasing reports of residents lighting fires in their units. The reports have led to growing calls from state lawmakers and juvenile justice board members for a more in-depth analysis of the facility's operations.

CBS 6 was also the first to report on a 2024 safety and culture assessment which identified at the time overwhelmed and unsatisfied employees who felt unsafe along with youth experiencing "high levels of idleness and boredom" and an "abundant lack of meaningful engagement."

OSIG announced the special review in a letter, stating "at a minimum" it will include: reviewing operations, adequacy of staffing, programming provided to residents and mental health services.

In response to the inspector general's action, DJJ said it is "ready to welcome a special review of Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center."

"While adhering to strict confidentiality requirements and preserving safety and security, DJJ aims to be fully transparent and has consistently acknowledged the facility’s staffing challenges, which are reflective of national trends. The agency supports OSIG’s review and looks forward to receiving and acting on the resulting report and recommendations," Martin in a statement.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.