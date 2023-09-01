You can see Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie at the Goochland Drive-In Theater

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift just announced her record-breaking "Eras Tour" is hitting the big screen in select theaters in October — and one of those screens will be at the Goochland Drive-In Theater.

Tickets for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film" at the drive-in went on sale late Thursday night, and the theater said they are selling faster than they have ever seen.

The movie will start airing on Oct. 13. Admission prices will be $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids ages 4-10.

"Unlike an indoor theater, guests will be able to stand up and dance during the show — just like at a normal concert. Plus, they'll experience the show on the biggest screen around! There will be pre-show fun also!" said the Goochland Drive-In Theater crew.

