Taylor Farm Park brings unique features to Henrico park system

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Taylor Farm Park, Henrico County’s first new community park since 1982, is set to open Tuesday, bringing a one-of-a-kind recreational area to Sandston. The project began in 2016 after the county purchased the 99-acre plot off of Williamsburg Road in Sandston from the Taylor family.

The county worked to transform the site – once used as farmland – into the community park that spans about 20 of those acres, Henrico Recreation and Parks Director John Zannino said.

