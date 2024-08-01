All the things you can buy tax free in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's annual tax free holiday runs August 2 thru 4 this year. While some families use the holiday to stock up on back-to-school supplies, other items are eligible for buy tax free.

"During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax," the Virginia Department of Taxation posted online.

Here is a list of items you can buy tax free this weekend:



Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

You can find more detailed lists and information here.



