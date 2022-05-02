Watch
Tax break helps sports betting companies reduce obligations

Posted at 12:44 PM, May 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has collected tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue since legalized sports betting debuted last year, despite a tax break for betting companies that helps reduce their obligation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently reviewed Virginia Lottery numbers and found that sports betting companies have offered $168.8 million in “bonuses and promotions” to customers since launching. That promotional money can be deducted from each company’s tax obligation.

The state has taken in $26.7 million in tax revenue so far, but the promotional write-offs negated 43.7% of the revenue Virginia’s government could tax.

Only five of the 12 companies currently taking sports bets have paid any taxes since launching.

