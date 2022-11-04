Missing Virginia teen's body found on Halloween; someone killed him

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators have identified a Virginia teen found dead on Halloween as Tavon Jay McKoy.

McKoy, 18, of Fairfax, Va., was found dead on Monday, October 31, 2022, at about 4:22 p.m., on Providence Road in Gloucester County, according to the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office.

The drive from Fairfax to Gloucester is around three hours.

"It was determined that the victim had been killed at another location and his body left at this scene," a Gloucester Sheriff's spokesperson wrote. "The victim’s death was ruled a homicide."

Gloucester investigators were able to identify McKoy as the victim because tattoos found on the body matched those of a missing person in Fairfax.

"Mr. McKoy’s homicide is an active criminal investigation. Gloucester County Sheriff’s investigators are working closely with the Fairfax County Police Department, and several other northern Virginia criminal justice agencies to include our federal law enforcement partners," the spokesperson continued. "We recognize that the public will have questions about this homicide; however, for the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to release any further details at this time."

Anyone with information was asked to call Criminal Investigator Holt at 804-693-1133 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887).

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.