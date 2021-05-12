Man arrested in March shooting that damaged pickup on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a northern Virginia man was arrested Tuesday for opening fire on a pickup truck along Interstate 95 in March.

Troopers said 22-year-old Tavon A. Gray, of Woodbridge, was charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting at a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and attempted malicious wounding.

Gray is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Troopers were called for reports of a shooting along I-95 south around 8:10 p.m. on March 11.

The driver of a pickup truck told troopers he was in the center lane of I-95 south of Route 10 when he was shot at by someone in the left lane driving a dark-colored sedan with dark-tinted windows, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Troopers said the pickup driver was able to pull over to the right shoulder safely, and none of the three people inside the car were hit by gunfire.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the truck, according to troopers.

Official said their investigation into the case is ongoing.