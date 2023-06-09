Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Here's what's new at A Taste of India Festival this year

A Taste of India Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:16:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Taste of India Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

While admission is free, be prepared to buy food and gifts.

Dr. Mansi Mehta is a festival volunteer and organizer.

"If you don't want to take a 20-hour flight to India, this is the best way to explore India and the culture of India under one roof," Mehta said. "As you can see, there's going to be a bunch of food varieties, lots of restaurants coming in, there are going to be lots of performances, there's going to be competition, music, dances.

Taste of India Festival 2023
Dr. Mansi Mehta

There will also be traditional Indian clothing and jewelry for sale.

"We wanted to have a little piece of India, for ourselves in Richmond, and we wanted to share that culture with the Richmond community and so that's what this hall is for, and it symbolizes," Aditya Mehta said.

A Taste of India festival is the largest fundraiser for the non-profit.

This year’s theme, “Festive India,” celebrates the festivals of India.

Taste of India Festival 2023

"People should expect to come in with the notion of India as one whole thing and walk away with, 'Wow, India is so diverse,'" Mehta said. "It has so many different cultures, so many different languages, so many different cuisines that you can try."

A Taste of India Festival runs from 10 a.m. to about 8:30 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone