Here's what's new at A Taste of India Festival this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Taste of India Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

While admission is free, be prepared to buy food and gifts.

Dr. Mansi Mehta is a festival volunteer and organizer.

"If you don't want to take a 20-hour flight to India, this is the best way to explore India and the culture of India under one roof," Mehta said. "As you can see, there's going to be a bunch of food varieties, lots of restaurants coming in, there are going to be lots of performances, there's going to be competition, music, dances.

WTVR Dr. Mansi Mehta

There will also be traditional Indian clothing and jewelry for sale.

"We wanted to have a little piece of India, for ourselves in Richmond, and we wanted to share that culture with the Richmond community and so that's what this hall is for, and it symbolizes," Aditya Mehta said.

A Taste of India festival is the largest fundraiser for the non-profit.

This year’s theme, “Festive India,” celebrates the festivals of India.

WTVR

"People should expect to come in with the notion of India as one whole thing and walk away with, 'Wow, India is so diverse,'" Mehta said. "It has so many different cultures, so many different languages, so many different cuisines that you can try."

A Taste of India Festival runs from 10 a.m. to about 8:30 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.