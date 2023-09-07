First-ever 'Taste of Ashland' event will showcase farm-to-table foods

ASHLAND, Va. — The first-ever “Taste of Ashland” event on Thursday will feature local chefs and foods grown from nearby farms.

The Downtown Ashland Association sought to showcase locally sourced food and the people who prepare the dishes with the new event. It's scheduled from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at “The Depot” on South Railroad Avenue.

“One of the most beautiful things about Ashland is the amount of support that is around us. Always people want to be here in the Center of the Universe and anybody who hasn't experienced the joy that is Ashland, Virginia really ought to make the trip,” said Downtown Ashland Association spokesperson Louise Keeton.

The sold-out event includes the choice of four tasting plates from host chefs, plus two drinks of local beer from the Center of the Universe Brewing Company or wine from The Vines at the bar.

Host chefs participating are Caboose Market and Cafe, Jake’s Place, Ashland Meat Company, Homemades by Suzanne, Sports Page Bar and Grill and more downtown favorites.

"There's a lot of local produce and farms right here in Ashland that we want to be supporting," Keeton explained.

All proceeds benefit Downtown Ashland Association’s free community events including Ashland Train Day, Ashland Halloween, Light Up the Tracks, and Ashland Fourth Fridays.