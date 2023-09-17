Henrico woman killed on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico woman was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 95.

Tasha Green, 50, of Henrico, was the front-seat passenger in the car that crashed, according to police. She was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

"At 2:51 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash northbound on Interstate 95 at the 91-mile marker in Hanover County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. " A 2013 Chevrolet sedan driven by Sierra Todd-Winkler, 30 of Raleigh, NC., ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The front seat passenger, Tasha Green, 50, of Henrico, Va., succumbed to injuries on the scene.."

Todd-Winkler, who was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, was charged with reckless driving, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.