Man attacked woman after trying to rob her in Chester Target parking lot, police say

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 03, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a woman was assaulted when a man tried to rob her in a Target parking lot in Chester Sunday morning.

It happened at the Target store at 2530 Weir Road about 9:10 a.m., according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.

Police said a man walked up to the victim in the parking lot, demanded money and then attacked her.

That man then ran away, according to officers.

Suspect in Chester Target parking lot attack on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a "chunky" build and roughly 30 years old. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt with red lettering and a black hat.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

