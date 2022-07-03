CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a woman was assaulted when a man tried to rob her in a Target parking lot in Chester Sunday morning.
It happened at the Target store at 2530 Weir Road about 9:10 a.m., according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.
Police said a man walked up to the victim in the parking lot, demanded money and then attacked her.
That man then ran away, according to officers.
Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a "chunky" build and roughly 30 years old. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt with red lettering and a black hat.
Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
