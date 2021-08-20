Police charge second Virginia volleyball coach in sexual assault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police arrested a second high school volleyball coach this week charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Tara Drooker, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Richmond Christian School in 2017 where she taught history and coached volleyball. Drooker most recently coached volleyball at Cosby High School in Chesterfield.

Drooker, according to Chesterfield Police, had an "inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student" at Richmond Christian School that started in 2017 and "continued over a period of years."

Chesterfield Police Tara Drooker

Drooker was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

She was being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Earlier this week, another volleyball coach at Richmond Christian School, 21-year-old Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Chesterfield Police Elisabeth Bredemeier

In that case, the alleged assaults against that female student took place off-campus between April and July, according to police.

A family member of that student reported the relationship to the police last week.

Following Bredemeier's arrest, Richmond Christian School released this statement:

"Richmond Christian School (RCS) is aware that a former employee has been arrested and charged with crimes against a minor. The former employee was most recently the school’s girls’ volleyball coach. She is no longer employed by RCS. We understand that the alleged conduct took place off school grounds. Child safety, education and development are paramount here at RCS. As such, we are deeply disturbed by the allegations; we take these developments and their potential impact on our community very seriously; and we are cooperating with authorities. Since this is an ongoing police investigation, given the legal process, please understand that we are not able to comment further at this time."

Both women coach at the Richmond Volleyball Club which issued a statement Friday in the wake of the arrests:

"The Richmond Volleyball Club recently become aware that two of our former coaches - Elizabeth “Rose” Bredemeier, former assistant coach, and Tara Drooker, former head coach, both of the boys’ 17-2 team - have been charged with sexual assault of a minor. We took steps to immediately remove both coaches from their positions at RVC.

"We take the safety of our athletes seriously. All coaches are required to complete SafeSport training prior to coaching. SafeSport provides training to prevent abuse and misconduct.

"While we have no knowledge of any inappropriate contact that either coach had with RVC athletes, we are notifying our parents and guardians as an added measure to keep our children safe. We continue to encourage parents to talk to their children about safe interactions with adults."

Investigators asked anyone with information about either case to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.