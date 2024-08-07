Tappahannock hosts town's first-ever National Night Out

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. -- For the first time in its history, the town of Tappahannock was the host of a National Night Out party.

From barbeque, bubble blowing, and backpack giveaways, to the infamous dunk booth, there were plenty of activities for kids and adults to enjoy during the night out.

The event was hosted on a site where a massive fire destroyed a furniture store two years ago.

Officer Tymeisha Williams spearheaded the preparations for what she hopes will now be an annual event.

"I get a real good feeling out of it because we are able to give back to the community and that's what it's all about,” Williams said. “We are nothing without the community."

Vice Mayor Anita Latne discussed the importance of pairing first responders with the community.

"We have good ones here and if kids do get in trouble and need somebody to talk to they'll have somebody because they know them."

