Richmond mom grows frustrated after daughter's death: 'My daughter is worth the extra time'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tanya Simmons-Williams and her family have offered an $11,000 reward for information about the murder of her daughter Demetrise Simmons.

Demetrise, 42, and 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler were shot and killed in Simmons' Rosetta Street apartment in Richmond in May 2022.

"The 'why' doesn't even matter because it won't change anything, but the 'who' has to be held accountable," Simmons-Williams said.

Simmons-Williams said her family has grown frustrated with the lack of results one year after her daughter's death.

"Every time another homicide in the city occurs and our detective gets assigned, we get buried further down the project pile," she said. "My daughter is more than a project. My daughter is worth somebody giving the extra time."

The City of Richmond recorded its 30th homicide of 2023 on Tuesday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The victim, a 17-year-old from Chesterfield, was shot and killed at a home along the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue in South Richmond.

While Richmond Police have not yet released details about this shooting, Richmond City Council Woman Reva Trammell said one factor in Richmond gun violence is repeated offenders.

"A few hours later and they're back on the street again," Trammell, who represents the 8th District in South Richmond and chairs Richmond's Public Safety committee, said. "So what's going on with the Commonwealth's Attorney? The judges? That's what people are asking me. Our officers are doing their job."

There have been 29 homicides in Richmond, according to Richmond Police crime statistics updated through May 21, 2023. That compares to 26 homicides during the same time period the year before. Fewer people have been robbed, assaulted, and shot in Richmond so far in 2023 as compared to 2022, according to the same crime statistics.

