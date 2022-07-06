BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was killed after being ejected in a rollover crash in rural Brunswick County Wednesday morning, officials with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck involving a Toyota Camry on Tanner Town Road just before 9:55 a.m.

The 16-year-old driver, who was the only person in the car, was headed south on Tanner Town Road at "a high rate of speed" when he lost control, ran off the road, overcorrected and struck an embankment, officials said.

When the car hit the embankment, it overturned several times and the driver was ejected, according to state police.

"Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash," officials said. "Family members have been identified and notification has been made."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

